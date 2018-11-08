Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption John and Sharon Cooper died in the crash in Dumfries and Galloway last year

A man has appeared in court following a crash which claimed the lives of a husband and wife last year.

John Cooper, 58, and Sharon Cooper, 56, of Gorleston in Norfolk, died in the accident near Sanquhar in May 2017.

Terence Dillon, 72, of Dumfries, appeared in private on a petition alleging a charge of causing death by careless driving.

No plea was made at Dumfries Sheriff Court and he was committed for further examination and released on bail.