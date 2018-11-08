Dumfries man in court over Gorleston couple's fatal crash
- 8 November 2018
A man has appeared in court following a crash which claimed the lives of a husband and wife last year.
John Cooper, 58, and Sharon Cooper, 56, of Gorleston in Norfolk, died in the accident near Sanquhar in May 2017.
Terence Dillon, 72, of Dumfries, appeared in private on a petition alleging a charge of causing death by careless driving.
No plea was made at Dumfries Sheriff Court and he was committed for further examination and released on bail.