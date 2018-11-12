Image copyright Grant Kinghorn Image caption Ian Whellans was the Kelso Laddie in its civic week celebrations in 2016

A 26-year-old man has died after a farm accident in the Scottish Borders at the weekend.

Tributes have been paid to Ian Whellans who died as a result of the incident in Hume near Kelso on Sunday morning.

He was well known in the area for his role as Kelso Laddie - a key figure in the town's civic week - in 2016.

A statement from organisers said he was a "well-respected and much liked young gentleman". The Health and Safety Executive has been informed.

Skip Twitter post by @Kelso_Quins It is with incredible sadness that we have heard of the tragic death of former @Kelso_Quins player & 2016 Kelso Laddie Ian Whellans. The Quins send their sincere condolences to Ian’s family & many friends



Ride on Kelsae Laddie ride on 💔 pic.twitter.com/H0osrUUDOD — Kelso Harlequins RFC (@Kelso_Quins) November 11, 2018 Report

"He will be sadly missed by many, both near and far," the statement on the Kelso Civic Week Facebook page said.

"Our thoughts are very much with Ian's family and friends at this very sad time.

"Ride on Kelso Laddie - ride on!"

Kelso Rugby Club will hold a minute's silence in Mr Whellans' honour at its next home match on 24 November.

It said he was a "true gentleman" and his death had left a "real numbness" in the town.

'Everyone devastated'

"Splodge, as he was known, was Kelso Laddie in 2016 and he carried out his duties impeccably," a statement said.

"He also loved his rugby and played for Kelso Harlequins and also at a senior level for Kelso RFC.

"He was extremely popular amongst his team mates and everyone is devastated by the news."

A Police Scotland spokesman said officers were called out at about 10:15 on Sunday to a report of a sudden death at a farm near the village of Hume.

"A 26-year-old man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene and the death is not being treated as suspicious," a statement added.

"Officers are liaising with the Health and Safety Executive in relation to this incident and a report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal."