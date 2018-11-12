Creetown thieves make off with £20,000 cash haul
- 12 November 2018
Thieves have made off with a cash haul believed to be in excess of £20,000 from a house in south west Scotland.
Police said the property in St John Street in Creetown was targeted overnight between Saturday and Sunday.
Det Sgt Nadine Scott said officers were carrying out inquiries in the area and going door to door.
She said they were keen to hear from anyone who may have been near St John Street late on Saturday night or in the early hours of Sunday.