Big Burns Supper signs up The Troggs

Image copyright Big Burns Supper Image caption The Troggs have been added to the line-up for the Big Burns Supper

The 1960s rock band The Troggs are among the latest acts announced for the Big Burns Supper in January.

The Alabama 3, Hazel O'Connor and The Complete Stone Roses will also join the likes of KT Tunstall and Ed Byrne in Dumfries for the 2019 edition.

Organisers said the latest acts unveiled completed a line-up which should create an "amazing winter festival experience".

The Big Burns Supper festival runs from 24 January to 3 February.

Image copyright Big Burns Supper Image caption The eighth edition of the festival will see Hazel O'Connor perform

Larry Love, of Alabama 3, said: "We're really looking forward to coming to Dumfries and joining in the Big Burns celebrations.

"We'll make sure the Sunday Session is a fitting finale to the festival so make sure you still have plenty of energy left and save the last dance for us."

Executive producer Graham Main said the eighth edition of the event promised some "incredible bands".

Image copyright Big Burns Supper Image caption The Alabama 3 said they hoped to provide a fitting finale for the festival

"With the likes of Alabama 3 and The Troggs on bill for the Sunday Session we know that anyone who has any energy left after our 11 days of amazing events will be able to dance into the small hours," he said.

"The new acts we're announcing today complete a programme that promises to create an amazing winter festival experience in honour of Burns.

"As well as all the music and comedy stars heading to Dumfries we've got lots more great surprises for everyone to enjoy including performances by community projects and local bands.

"It will be a winter festival and Burns supper like no other."