A knife-wielding robber with a stocking over his face has struck at a superstore in the Scottish Borders.

He threatened staff at the Co-op on High Croft in Kelso before making off with a three-figure sum from a till.

He was described as being about 5ft 9in tall, of slim build and was wearing a jacket with large grey and black checks with the hood up, a white T-shirt, dark jeans and blue and white trainers.

The incident happened at about 22:25 on Monday.

Det Con Andy Loughlin said: "This was a frightening incident for the two staff who had a knife presented at them, I commend their bravery in dealing with this situation so calmly.

"The man was wearing distinctive clothing and I would ask anyone who may have seen him in the area before or after the robbery to come forward."