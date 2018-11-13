South Scotland

Knife-wielding robber targets Kelso Co-op

  • 13 November 2018
Kelso Co-op Image copyright Google
Image caption The man targeted the Co-op store in the Borders on Monday night

A knife-wielding robber with a stocking over his face has struck at a superstore in the Scottish Borders.

He threatened staff at the Co-op on High Croft in Kelso before making off with a three-figure sum from a till.

He was described as being about 5ft 9in tall, of slim build and was wearing a jacket with large grey and black checks with the hood up, a white T-shirt, dark jeans and blue and white trainers.

The incident happened at about 22:25 on Monday.

Det Con Andy Loughlin said: "This was a frightening incident for the two staff who had a knife presented at them, I commend their bravery in dealing with this situation so calmly.

"The man was wearing distinctive clothing and I would ask anyone who may have seen him in the area before or after the robbery to come forward."

