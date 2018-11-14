South Scotland

In pictures: Starlings put on aerial show over Gretna

  • 14 November 2018
Starlings Image copyright PA
Image caption The skies over Gretna in southern Scotland have been filled with a spectacular display on recent evenings.
Starlings Image copyright PA
Image caption The birds are regularly seen in the area, particularly at this time of year.
Starlings Image copyright PA
Image caption Theories about the gatherings - known as murmurations - include safety in numbers, keeping warm or exchanging information about feeding areas.
Starlings Image copyright PA
Image caption The birds often appear to form into recognisable shapes on the horizon.
Starlings Image copyright PA
Image caption The area near the Scotland-England border has become a regular gathering point.
Starlings Image copyright PA
Image caption Murmurations can see up to 100,000 birds gather and take place all over the UK.

All images are copyrighted.