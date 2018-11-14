Police have warned the public not to take the law into their own hands after a crowd gathered in a Dumfries and Galloway town during a man's arrest.

They sent a number of officers to Sanquhar to deal with the incident between 17:30 and 19:00 on Tuesday.

Three men aged 21, 22 and 26 were arrested for public order offences and police said more could follow.

The 63-year-old man was also arrested and they are all expected to appear at Dumfries Sheriff Court.

Ch Insp Stuart Davidson said: "My message to the people of Sanquhar is clear.

"If you have any concerns about the safety of children then please contact the police rather than taking the law into your own hands."