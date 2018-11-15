Image copyright Google Image caption The man was recovering a vehicle on the A75 when he was hit by a passing van

A 39-year-old man had a "lucky escape" after being struck by a van while recovering a broken down vehicle on the A75 in southern Scotland.

It happened at about 21:30 on Tuesday about half a mile east of the junction with the A713 near Castle Douglas.

The recovery operator, from Creetown, was hit by a passing white van which failed to stop.

The man was taken to Dumfries Infirmary by ambulance but was later released after a check-up.

PC Lee-Ann Hawker said: "This man has had a very lucky escape in this incident.

"I am appealing to anyone who may have been on the A75 around the area to call us if they can assist in identifying the vehicle or driver of the white coloured box van.

"The lorry which was being used in the recovery of the car was also slightly damaged in the collision."