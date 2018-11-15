A 63-year-old man has denied offering to supply two young girls with alcohol in return for their underwear.

Angus Hiddleston, of Sanquhar, appeared at Dumfries Sheriff Court on charges involving girls under the age of 13.

He denied offering to give the girls alcohol and inviting them into his home in the town on Monday. He also pled not guilty to asking one girl for her underwear a day later.

A trial date has been set for 3 January.

He was granted bail with a condition that he does not approach any person under 16 unless under the supervision of a person aged 21 or over.