Image copyright John Lord Image caption The two vehicles crashed on the bridge north of Langholm

A number of passengers have been taken to hospital following a crash between a bus and a lorry in southern Scotland.

The accident happened at about 12:00 on the A7, just north of Langholm at the High Mill Bridge.

Police said the road was blocked and a number of people had been taken to either the Cumberland or Dumfries Infirmary with "cuts and bruises".

It is believed there were about 12 passengers travelling on the bus when it crashed.

Part of the bridge was struck in the collision. It will be examined for any structural damage when the vehicles are removed.

The route reopened to traffic at about 15:15.