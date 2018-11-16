Portpatrick man identified as victim of crash near Stranraer
- 16 November 2018
Police have identified the victim of a single-car crash on the A77 in south west Scotland on Tuesday.
Trevor Potts, 65, of Portpatrick, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident at about 15:30 just west of Lochans near Stranraer.
He was driving the white Peugeot 207 involved in the incident. Police have appealed for witnesses to the fatal crash to contact them.
A short statement said the procurator fiscal had been informed.