An appeal has been lodged against the refusal of a wind farm described as "overly prominent and overwhelming" by planning officials.

Dumfries and Galloway Council rejected the 12-turbine Hopsrig project near Langholm.

It concluded that the impact on the setting in the Eskdale valley meant the scheme should not proceed.

However, developers argue that the project could go ahead with "appropriate conditions".

Buccleuch Energy has teamed up with wind farm developer Muirhall Energy to take the scheme forward.

A planning appeal has now been submitted to the Scottish government in a bid to overturn the council's decision.

It claims the grounds for rejection are "very narrow" and that the wind farm constitutes "the right development in the right place".

A Scottish government reporter will now look at the case before delivering a verdict on the plans.