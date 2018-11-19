Image copyright Richard Dorrell Image caption The imposing hotel in Annan has been empty for several years

A fire at a disused hotel in southern Scotland at the weekend is being treated as suspicious.

Emergency services were called out to the C-listed Central Hotel in Annan at about 17:00 on Sunday.

The blaze was put out by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and police said early inquiries suggested it had been started deliberately.

A full investigation into the incident will take place "when it is deemed safe to do so".

The building was damaged in the fire but police said the full extent of the damage was not known at this time.

'Hanging around'

PC Alison Wallace said: "The Central Hotel has been empty for a long time now and police have, over the years, dealt with a number of incidents relating to young people entering the building and causing damage.

"We want to hear from anyone who may have been in the area of the hotel on Sunday afternoon if they saw or heard anything suspicious.

"In particular we are keen to hear about anyone hanging around the building."

Police also want to hear from anyone who may have information about a window being smashed at the property at about 15:15 on Saturday.

The three-storey hotel was built about 1900 but it has been empty for several years.

It stands at the junction of the town's Station Road and St John's Road.