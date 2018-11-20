Image copyright Dumfries and Galloway Council Image caption The council has said the investment could help boost regeneration in the area

The impact of tourism on proposed £25m flood protection measures is to be examined at a public inquiry.

The hearing into the Whitesands project in Dumfries will also look at the effect of the plans on parking.

The inquiry is due to take evidence from both the Save Our Sands campaign and Dumfries and Galloway Council.

Four weeks have been set aside for the hearings, which are scheduled to run until 7 December. The findings will be delivered at a later date.

The inquiry started earlier this month in front of a Scottish government reporter.

'Raised walkway'

Dumfries and Galloway Council's administration has argued the project could provide protection as well as boost regeneration in the area.

However, opponents have voiced concerns about the impact on riverside views, the cost of the scheme and the loss of parking spaces.

The proposed defence project is based on a "raised walkway" concept with a combination of walls, glass panels and flood gates providing flood protection.

The inquiry will ultimately decide whether to take the scheme forward, modify it or abandon it entirely.