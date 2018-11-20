Image copyright Scottish Borders Council Image caption The bridge has been under repair for three months

A three-month repair programme to ensure the longterm future of a "hugely important crossing" in the Borders has been completed.

The £250,000 refurbishment work to Station Bridge in Stow began in August this year.

It is the main route to the railway station and the village's primary school and health centre.

Scottish Borders Council thanked local residents and commuters for their patience during the work.

Gordon Edgar, executive member for roads and infrastructure, said: "Station Bridge is a hugely important crossing to Stow and the surrounding area which is why these works were so vital.

"I am delighted the repairs went so well and were completed ahead of schedule.

"We would like to thank all local residents and commuters during the closure, including the primary school and health centre, for their patience and understanding."