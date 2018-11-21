Image caption Full details of a timetable for reopening the campus are expected next month

Remedial work is "on track" at a brand new school campus which closed on safety grounds shortly after it opened.

The £28m North West Community Campus in Dumfries was shut in September after incidents in which staff and pupils were injured.

A report to councillors said repairs were on schedule to be completed by the end of the year.

Full details of a timetable for reopening the school and the costs of the closure are expected next month.

The campus was shut after the council said it had "lost confidence" in assurances it had received about the site.

'Full confidence'

A subsequent report identified more than 1,000 "issues" with the building.

Pupils have been accommodated in other schools in the town with work carried out at Maxwelltown High School - which shut in the summer - to bring it back into use.

A council report said it would have to "work closely" with parents, pupils, staff and the community to establish a timetable for returning to the campus.

It said they must have "full confidence" in the new building which would take time.

A further report is expected next month into the full costs of the closure and the process required to recover that expenditure.