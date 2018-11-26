Image copyright Geograph/Google Image caption It is hoped all four schools can be replaced over the next 15 years

A priority list for multi-million pound investment in four secondary schools in the Borders has been drawn up.

It comes after three of them were found to have major defects or were in constant need of repair.

Councillors will be told that replacing Galashiels Academy is the priority with plans for a £62m campus due to open by 2023.

Hawick would be next in line, with costs estimated at more than £95m and the opening targeted for 2026.

Complexities, including tackling flood risk, have led to Hawick being second in priority.

Work will also continue with the development of educational and property options for Selkirk and Peebles.

Council leader Shona Haslam said it was continually reviewing its school estate to ensure it was "fit for purpose" for young people, staff and local communities.

It is hoped all four schools can ultimately be replaced over the next 15 years.