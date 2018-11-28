South Scotland

Distress beacon near Eyemouth prompts second search

  • 28 November 2018
Siccar Point Image copyright Gordon Brown
Image caption A second search was carried out off the Berwickshire coast after the beacon was activated

A second sea search operation in a matter of days off the Borders coast may have been prompted by a discarded alert unit at a nearby landfill site.

Eyemouth and Dunbar lifeboats were sent to the scene at about 05:30 by HM Coastguard.

It was caused by the same Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon (EPIRB) that sparked a search on Monday.

It is thought an activation of a discarded unit may be to blame.

Manufacturer

No vessels were found on either occasion.

Coastguards urged anyone in the area who owns an EPIRB - either on a vessel or in storage - to check it.

The device involved was first registered by the manufacturer in 1992 but has never been registered to a specific vessel.

People have also been asked to make sure they dispose of emergency beacons in a "safe and responsible manner".

They should either be returned to the manufacturer or disposed of according to instructions given with the device.

