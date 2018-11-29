Image copyright NetworkRail Scotland Image caption Heavy rain has caused flooding on the track at Kirkconnel

The rail line between Glasgow and Carlisle via Dumfries has been shut at Kirkconnel due to flooding.

The area has been affected by heavy rain with a Met Office yellow "be aware" warning in place until 14:00.

Scotrail said services between Glasgow Central and Carlisle via Dumfries would be delayed or terminated at Kilmarnock and restarted from Dumfries.

It added that all stations between Kilmarnock and Dumfries would not be served.

The company said it had requested alternative transport at Dumfries and at Kilmarnock.

It added passengers with Scotrail tickets could travel on Virgin West Coast services between Carlisle and Glasgow via Lockerbie - with the exception of the 11:40 from Glasgow Central to Carlisle.

Disruption was expected until about 15:00.