Hunt for couple after car found on beach

Police in the south of Scotland are searching for a couple after their car was found on a beach.

Susan and James Kenneavy have not been in contact with friends or family since their Ford Kuga was discovered on Drummore beach at about 07:30 on Thursday.

Insp Craig Nicolson said: "We are very worried about Mr and Mrs Kenneavy.

"We know Drummore coastal road was closed last night due to coastal flooding."