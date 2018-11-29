Hunt for couple after car found on beach
29 November 2018
Police in the south of Scotland are searching for a couple after their car was found on a beach.
Susan and James Kenneavy have not been in contact with friends or family since their Ford Kuga was discovered on Drummore beach at about 07:30 on Thursday.
Insp Craig Nicolson said: "We are very worried about Mr and Mrs Kenneavy.
"We know Drummore coastal road was closed last night due to coastal flooding."