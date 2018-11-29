Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Christine Hilton's death in her vehicle is being treated as unexplained

The death of a woman in a parking area next to a south of Scotland road is being treated as "unexplained".

Christine Hilton, 62, of Dalbeattie, was found dead in her grey Vauxhall Astra next to the A762 north of Laurieston on Tuesday afternoon.

Det Insp Dean Little said the car - registration KD06 YZT - had been seen in the same area a day earlier.

He said they were keen to establish when it had arrived at the location and appealed for witnesses.

Image copyright Google Image caption Ms Hilton was found dead in a parking area north of Laurieston

Anyone who may have seen Ms Hilton or her car in the days leading up to her death has been asked to come forward.