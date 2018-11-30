Image copyright Walter Baxter Image caption The scheme would have seen businesses pay a levy used to help boost the wider economy

Traders in a Borders town have rejected plans aimed at boosting the local economy.

The Business Improvement District (BID) scheme in Galashiels would have seen them pay a levy which would then have been used to improve the area.

The majority of businesses voted in favour of the scheme - 105 to 42.

However, the outcome of the ballot is decided by the overall rateable value of the premises involved and that was more than 60% against the plans.

'Exciting projects'

Mark Rowley, Scottish Borders Council's executive member for business and economic development, said it was disappointing but he understood the pressures businesses were under with tight budgets.

"I would pay tribute to the very significant efforts made by Energise Galashiels in seeking to deliver a BID and particularly the strong leadership provided by Craig Murray and his hard working team," he said.

"This is not the result they would have wished for but they should be proud of the personal contribution they have made to the future of Galashiels.

"Despite this setback, there are a number of exciting projects being taken forward in Galashiels to regenerate the town, including streetscape improvements and the Great Tapestry of Scotland visitor centre which will kick start delivery of the Galashiels masterplan."