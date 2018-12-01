Bodies found in search for missing couple

Image caption Susan and James Kenneavy have not been seen at home or been in contact with family

Police searching for a couple missing after their car was found washed up on a beach have found two bodies.

James and Susan Kenneavy's empty vehicle was found by workmen clearing debris on Drummore beach, near Stranraer, on Thursday morning.

Police said they were called after the body of a woman was found at the edge of the water in Port William, near Newton Stewart, at 08:15 on Saturday.

The body of a man was discovered nearby at 08:45.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: "Although formal identification has still to take place, it is believed to be the missing couple and their next of kin has been informed.

"A full report will be sent to the procurator fiscal. Our thoughts are with their family at this time."

The discovery of the couple's empty Ford Kuga followed heavy rain and flooding on Drummore coastal road on Wednesday.

The couple, thought to be in their 70s, had not been seen at home in Drummore and had not been in contact with family.

Coastguard, lifeboats and mountain rescue teams joined a large scale search of the area which was suspended in fading light on Friday evening.

Image copyright Google Image caption Drummore coastal road was closed on Wednesday due to heavy rain and flooding

Local people said conditions on the coastal route could be extremely treacherous, and large storm waves could affect the main road into the village.

On Friday villager Edward Beck told BBC Radio Scotland Good Morning Scotland programme that local people were aware of weather and flood warnings.

He added: "You can be driving through three, four feet of water and a lot of cars can suck water into the engine and you can get stranded.

"That part [of the road] actually looks like it's in the sea if you hit it at the right time."

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption A search into the night on Thursday failed to find any trace of Mr and Mrs Kenneavy

The missing couple's neighbours, George Gregory and Lynne Copland, said they were well known in the small village.

Mr Gregory told BBC Scotland: "I have been here more than 20 years now and Jim lived here when I first came here and he was just one of the local characters, I guess. A nice friendly fellow. A very nice couple."

Ms Copland said the incident had been a "shock to the system".

She added: "They were a lovely couple. If you met either of them outside in the street, they would stand and talk to you for as long as you wanted. They were a really, really nice couple."