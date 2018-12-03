Image caption Police confirmed the bodies had been identified as James and Susan Kenneavy

Police have confirmed that two bodies found on the south of Scotland shore were those of a couple whose car washed up on a beach two days earlier.

James and Susan Kenneavy's empty vehicle was found on Drummore beach, near Stranraer, on Thursday morning.

Two bodies were found near Port William on Saturday and they have now been formally identified.

A short statement from Police Scotland added that a report had been sent to the procurator fiscal.

The discovery of the Drummore couple's empty Ford Kuga followed heavy rain and flooding on the nearby coastal road on Wednesday.

It sparked a major operation with air, sea and land searches carried out in the area.

It failed to find any trace of them until Saturday morning when the two bodies were found at Port William.