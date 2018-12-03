Image copyright Graeme Robertson Image caption The pirates were in Dumfries as part of celebrations ahead of the opening of Moat Brae house

The pre-opening celebrations at the house which helped inspire the Peter Pan story spilled out onto the streets of Dumfries at the weekend.

Peter Pan and a set of pirates clashed in an "epic battle" on the roof of the town's Midsteeple.

Image copyright Graeme Robertson Image caption Peter Pan took to the roof of the Midsteeple as part of the event

They were in the area as part of the Dreams for the Future Festival - part of Scotland's year of young people.

Moat Brae house in Dumfries is set to open as a children's literature centre early next year.

Image copyright Graeme Robertson Image caption The "epic battle" was part of the annual Christmas lights switch-on in Dumfries

Image copyright Graeme Robertson Image caption Moat Brae will open early next year as a national storytelling centre

Image copyright Graeme Robertson Image caption The Dreams for the Future festival was past of Scotland's year of young people

