Pirates and Peter Pan clash in Dumfries
- 3 December 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
The pre-opening celebrations at the house which helped inspire the Peter Pan story spilled out onto the streets of Dumfries at the weekend.
Peter Pan and a set of pirates clashed in an "epic battle" on the roof of the town's Midsteeple.
They were in the area as part of the Dreams for the Future Festival - part of Scotland's year of young people.
Moat Brae house in Dumfries is set to open as a children's literature centre early next year.
All pictures are copyrighted.