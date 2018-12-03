Image copyright Jim Barton Image caption Scottish Borders Council's said some people were offered "more appropriate" assistance

A council has defended its track record after it was ranked the lowest in Scotland for providing crisis grants to people in financial emergencies.

Figures showed 38% of applicants to Scottish Borders Council were successful between April and June.

The national average over the same time period was 65%,

The council's executive member for adult social care Tom Weatherston said some applicants were offered "more appropriate forms of assistance".

Crisis grants are provided to help people who need money quickly due to an emergency or a disaster, and are funded by the Scottish government as part of the Scottish Welfare Fund.

'Better outcomes'

However, the eligibility of each applicant is determined by their local authority.

Heather Anderson, who represents Tweeddale West on the council, asked how the "poor performance" could be explained.

Mr Weatherston said: "Although the number of successful crisis grants is low, that alone does not indicate poor performance.

"Around 12% of applications are refused because there are other more appropriate forms of assistance available elsewhere.

"This is the result of us trying to find better outcomes for our welfare applicants."

He said it was better to ensure people got access to benefits they were entitled to rather than relying on crisis grants.