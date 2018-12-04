Image copyright Google Image caption The accident took place on the A7 between Stow and Fountainhall

Two people were taken to hospital after a crash on the A7 in the Scottish Borders.

The accident happened on the road between Stow and Fountainhall shortly after midnight.

Firefighters helped to free a 49-year-old woman and a 35-year-old man following the incident.

No other vehicle was involved in the crash. Police said the pair had been taken to Borders General Hospital with "minor injuries".