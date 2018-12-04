Two in hospital after A7 accident near Stow
- 4 December 2018
Two people were taken to hospital after a crash on the A7 in the Scottish Borders.
The accident happened on the road between Stow and Fountainhall shortly after midnight.
Firefighters helped to free a 49-year-old woman and a 35-year-old man following the incident.
No other vehicle was involved in the crash. Police said the pair had been taken to Borders General Hospital with "minor injuries".