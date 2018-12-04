A car set on fire outside its owner's home ended up rolling down a hill and crashing into another vehicle.

Emergency services were called out to Greenwell in Dunscore shortly before 01:00.

The occupants of a house were woken up and spotted their Mazda 6 on fire before it hit a nearby Toyota.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was called out and put out the flames. Investigations indicate that the fire had been started deliberately.

PC Douglas Black said: "We do want to hear from anyone who may have been in the Dunscore area around 01:00 this morning if they have any information which might help us catch those responsible.

"Setting fire to property such as this is extremely reckless and the consequences could have been tragic had the fire spread to other vehicles or the nearby houses."