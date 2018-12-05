Image caption The Globe Inn in Dumfries dates back more than 400 years

One of Robert Burns' favourite hostelries has been bought by a south of Scotland distillery.

The Globe Inn in Dumfries has stood on the site since 1610 and a chair used by the poet still sits by the fire.

It has been acquired by the Annandale Distillery Company (ADC) which said it hoped to preserve the historic site.

The new owners said they "leapt at the chance" to buy the pub which is scheduled to reopen later this month after a short closure.

ADC completed the reopening of its distillery near Annan a few years ago after it had been shut for more than 90 years.

'Remarkable history'

Owners Teresa Church and David Thomson said they had more modest plans for the Globe Inn which has been owned and operated by the McKerrow family since 1935.

"Our principal concern is the preservation of this historic landmark," said Ms Church.

"The process of sympathetically restoring the distillery buildings in Annan stirred up a real passion in us for discovering and protecting the remarkable history of our region.

"When the opportunity to own The Globe came up, we leapt at the chance to be custodians of such a historically significant site."