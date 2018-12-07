Image copyright Dumfries and Galloway Council Image caption The inquiry has heard four weeks of evidence into the Whitesands scheme

A public inquiry into a multimillion-pound flood protection scheme in Dumfries is drawing to a close.

It will decide the fate of the plans aimed at protecting the town's Whitesands area.

It has heard four weeks of evidence both for and against the scheme which would create a "raised walkway".

The area has suffered regularly with flooding over the years but opinion is divided on the best way to address the situation.

Dumfries and Galloway Council believes the project could provide protection and also help with regeneration of the area next to the River Nith.

However, opponents say it will have an adverse impact on tourism and a detrimental effect on riverside views.

The inquiry has heard from both sides and a string of experts as well as carrying out site visits.

It will ultimately decide whether to take the scheme forward, modify it or abandon it entirely.