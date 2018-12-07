Image copyright Richard Webb Image caption One councillor apologised over "inappropriate" comments about a constituent

The number of complaints against councillors in the Borders last year matched the lowest figure recorded since 2012.

There were four cases - all of them submitted by a member of the public or an external organisation.

Two concluded no code of conduct breach had occurred but one councillor had to apologise for "inappropriate" comments made about a constituent.

The remaining case has been referred to the Standards Commissioner.

The total complaints in recent years have been:

13 (2012/13)

13 (2013/14)

8 (2014/15)

4 (2015/16)

5 (2016/17)

4 (2017/18)

Councillors will consider the report at their standards committee when it meets on 12 December.