South Scotland

Scottish Borders councillor complaint figures revealed

  • 7 December 2018
Scottish Borders Council HQ Image copyright Richard Webb
Image caption One councillor apologised over "inappropriate" comments about a constituent

The number of complaints against councillors in the Borders last year matched the lowest figure recorded since 2012.

There were four cases - all of them submitted by a member of the public or an external organisation.

Two concluded no code of conduct breach had occurred but one councillor had to apologise for "inappropriate" comments made about a constituent.

The remaining case has been referred to the Standards Commissioner.

The total complaints in recent years have been:

  • 13 (2012/13)
  • 13 (2013/14)
  • 8 (2014/15)
  • 4 (2015/16)
  • 5 (2016/17)
  • 4 (2017/18)

Councillors will consider the report at their standards committee when it meets on 12 December.