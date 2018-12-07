Scottish Borders councillor complaint figures revealed
The number of complaints against councillors in the Borders last year matched the lowest figure recorded since 2012.
There were four cases - all of them submitted by a member of the public or an external organisation.
Two concluded no code of conduct breach had occurred but one councillor had to apologise for "inappropriate" comments made about a constituent.
The remaining case has been referred to the Standards Commissioner.
The total complaints in recent years have been:
- 13 (2012/13)
- 13 (2013/14)
- 8 (2014/15)
- 4 (2015/16)
- 5 (2016/17)
- 4 (2017/18)
Councillors will consider the report at their standards committee when it meets on 12 December.