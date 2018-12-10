Image copyright Google Image caption Mainetti employs more than 350 people at its plant in the Scottish Borders

About 50 jobs could be lost in the Borders due to a restructuring programme at a coat hanger company.

Mainetti - which employs more than 350 staff in Jedburgh - hopes to achieve the reduction via voluntary redundancies.

The process will be carried out "gradually" and in consultation with employees.

MP John Lamont described it as "disappointing news" at a "long-standing employer" in the town.

Image copyright Mainetti Image caption Mr Lamont said demand was falling for coat hangers due to recycling and online shopping

"Clearly their market is changing and Mainetti are having to adapt to that," he said.

"People are recycling hangers more and buying clothes online, meaning demand is falling.

"Even with these changes, more than 300 good jobs will still be based in Jedburgh, but it is nevertheless a big blow to be losing 50 in the town, particularly as the news has come so close to Christmas."

He said that senior management had assured him staff would be consulted over the plans.

"The company will be looking to restructure via voluntary redundancies as far as possible," he said.

"If any staff need support, I'd encourage them to get in touch with my office."