A76 shut between Sanquhar and Thornhill after lorry overturns
- 10 December 2018
The A76 through southern Scotland has been shut after a lorry overturned on the road.
Emergency services were called out to the incident near Enterkinfoot - between Sanquhar and Thornhill - at about 13:10.
Police said the vehicle had blocked the entire road and it was likely that the route would be closed for "several hours".
There were no reports of any injuries as a result of the crash.
Drivers have been advised to avoid the area or expect delays.