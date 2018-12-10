Image copyright Google Image caption The A76 has been shut near Enterkinfoot as a result of the accident

The A76 through southern Scotland has been shut after a lorry overturned on the road.

Emergency services were called out to the incident near Enterkinfoot - between Sanquhar and Thornhill - at about 13:10.

Police said the vehicle had blocked the entire road and it was likely that the route would be closed for "several hours".

There were no reports of any injuries as a result of the crash.

Drivers have been advised to avoid the area or expect delays.