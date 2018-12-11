Image caption The school site has been shut on safety grounds since September

Repair work at a £28m school campus closed on safety grounds will take weeks longer than previously forecast.

Dumfries and Galloway Council had been told it was "on track" to be finished this month.

However, contractors have now informed them the North West Community Campus in Dumfries will not be ready to hand over until February.

A report to councillors said pupils would move in on a phased basis some time after that.

It stressed that it would not be "competent" to give an "absolute timeline" for the return of pupils to the site.

However, it is now expected that primary and nursery children will move in "towards the spring", with secondary pupils transferring in late May or June following their exams.

Timeline: The North West Community Campus

Image copyright Dumfries and Galloway Council

8 November 2016 - Work officially begins on the multi-million pound project to replace Lochside and St Ninian's primary schools, Langlands special secondary school and Maxwelltown High School.

25 July 2018 - An investigation is carried out into the cause of a leak in the building just weeks before it opens.

21 August 2018 - The campus opens to pupils.

24 August 2018 - The school is shut just days later after a child was hit by a door.

28 August 2018 - The facility reopens after safety checks.

7 September 2018 - The campus is closed indefinitely after a pupil is struck by a smart board.

3 October 2018 - The opening of a nearby learning hub is also put on hold.

12 October 2018 - A closed school is pressed back into use to accommodate secondary pupils.

21 November 2018 - Councillors are told repair work is "on track" to be completed by the end of the year.

"It is competent that the council take the necessary time to ensure this work is complete in full in order that the transitional arrangements back into the school are well planned and executed," a council report said.

"The school community must have full confidence in the new building and we, in partnership with the wider community, will take time to ensure this is the case."

The site - which opened in August - was shut the following month after incidents in which staff and pupils were injured.

Students affected by the closure are being accommodated in a number of schools in the town.

A report on the associated costs - and their recovery - will also be presented to the council next week, however, its details have not been disclosed and the paper will be considered in private.

The council said it contained "commercially sensitive information".