Man dies following Kingholm Quay river rescue
- 11 December 2018
A man has died after being rescued from the River Nith near Dumfries.
Emergency services were called out after he was spotted in the water close to Kingholm Quay shortly before 13:00 on Monday.
He was pulled from the river by the Nith Inshore Rescue Team and taken to Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary.
He was pronounced dead in the hospital. The man's identity has so far not been released.