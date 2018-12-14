Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The museum honouring Admiral Ramsay would be created at the family home in the Scottish Borders

The man who masterminded the evacuation of Dunkirk could be honoured with a museum at his Borders family home.

Operation Dynamo, which rescued more than 338,000 Allied soldiers, was run under the command of Vice-Admiral Bertram Home Ramsay.

The new display in his memory would see a former garden store converted at Bughtrig House in Coldstream.

It would recognise his role at both Dunkirk in 1940 and in the D-Day landings four years later.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A statue in his honour already stands in Kent

Born in London in 1883, the future admiral became a midshipman in the Royal Navy in 1899 and commanded a destroyer in World War One.

He became a rear admiral in 1935 and retired as a vice-admiral in 1938.

It was around that time that the family estate was acquired in the Scottish Borders.

However, when World War Two broke out he was made flag officer at Dover and with the collapse of the Allied front in northern France in 1940 he was put in charge of organising the evacuation from Dunkirk.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Ramsay was naval commander in chief for the Allied invasion of northern France

"Having served as part of the Dover patrol in World War One he knew the Channel well," said his grandson William Ramsay - one of the trustees of the charity set up to run the proposed museum.

"Shortly after his arrival in Dover he wrote to his wife, my grandmother, that he 'had no stationery, books, typists or machines ... maddening communications, and nothing but long-retired officers or volunteers'.

"Eight months later, 845 vessels - including over 500 civilian boats - that he had assembled ... rescued a third of a million British and French soldiers."

He was knighted for that achievement.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The new museum would hope to raise awareness of his role in World War Two

By 1943 he was appointed naval commander in chief for Operation Overlord, the projected Allied invasion of northern France.

The ships under his command landed one million Allied troops in France in one month starting from D-Day in June 1944.

He had been made an admiral shortly prior to the invasion.

"It was fitting that he was chosen to send the Allies back to France in 1944, after bringing them back in 1940," said his grandson.

"For the Normandy landings, he led the largest amphibious operation the world had ever seen, and probably will ever see, with 4,126 vessels which, on D-Day and the subsequent eight days, landed half a million men and 77,000 vehicles."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Admiral Ramsay died before World War Two was over

However, Admiral Ramsay would not live to see the conclusion of the conflict.

He was killed in an plane crash in January 1945 while on his way to meet Field Marshal Montgomery in Brussels.

The trust behind the museum bid believes this may partly be why his name is not as well-known as some other famous wartime leaders.

They hope to address that and have submitted plans for the project to Scottish Borders Council.

It would aim to raise awareness of the impact of World War Two on the Berwickshire area.

But, above all, it would tell the story of the Dunkirk evacuation and the D-Day landings and the man who led those two great naval operations.