Image caption A violence prevention board is looking to address the issue

Police have said they are determined to tackle the number of "disgraceful" attacks on emergency workers.

It comes after the release of new crime figures for Dumfries and Galloway which show they accounted for more than 10% of common assaults in the region.

Temporary Ch Supt Linda Jones said they were actively working to address the issue.

A divisional violence prevention board has been set up to look at the "bigger picture" and help with the situation.

"We have seen an increase in our common assaults in general this year but when you drill into that even further it is our emergency workers that have shown a spike," she said.

"That is something I am concerned about and something that I am looking at in more detail to see how we can stop that trend."

'Doing their job'

She said one method was to have high visibility patrols in town centres and having officers in the "right place at the right time".

"If we can prevent crimes from being committed and not have to respond to them in the first place it might stop the emergency worker assaults happening," she said.

Police in the region are working with the NHS and Scottish Fire and Rescue Service to tackle the issue.

"It is disgraceful to think that any emergency workers are assaulted while they are doing their job," said Ch Supt Jones.

"That is what they are doing, out doing their job trying to help people and it is sad to see them being assaulted while they are doing that."

'Zero tolerance'

Hamish McGhie, SFRS senior officer, said that while there had been no attacks on firefighters in the region, violence against any emergency worker should be dealt with severely.

"It is unacceptable and I know that the service nationally - particularly in some of the more urban areas - have had significant issues over the last couple of years," he said.

"It is zero tolerance - if someone is found to be doing that we will involve the police and they will be charged."