A father had to pull his four-year-old daughter out of the path of an oncoming car after it failed to stop for a red light at a pedestrian crossing.

The incident happened on Victoria Street in Newton Stewart at about 16:30 on Monday.

The man was crossing the road with his three young children when a small red Suzuki 4x4 failed to stop.

He was able to pull his daughter out of the way just in time and police have appealed for witnesses.

PC Callum Jardine said: "We have reviewed town centre CCTV of the incident, however due to the time of night we have been unable to identify the red Suzuki any further at this time.

"I would ask anyone that witnessed the incident, or was in Newton Stewart's main street around the time and has dash-cam footage that may have captured the details of the vehicle to make contact with Police at Newton Stewart on 101."