Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption A judge told Watterson he had a "formidable" criminal record

A former bouncer turned drug dealer has been jailed for almost seven years.

Graham Watterson, 62, was caught at his bungalow in Dumfries in July this year. Police seized heroin, cash and a number of mobile phones from his home.

He was sentenced to five years and 219 days after he pled guilty to being concerned in the supply of heroin.

Two months were added for possession of cocaine. He must also first serve 386 days from a previous jail term after he was freed early in 2017.

The High Court in Glasgow heard Watterson already had a string of drug convictions when he was caught again this year.

'Fund his habit'

Lady Stacey told him he had a "formidable" criminal record.

The heroin in this latest case had a potential value of £930.

Prosecutor Michael Meehan said: "He admitted the drugs were his and that he had been supplying for about three weeks."

His lawyer told the court Watterson had been a door steward before becoming addicted to drugs.

Liz Dougan, defending, added: "He ended up involved in supply again to fund his own habit.

"This was to a small number of associates that he had known for a number of years."

'Relentlessly targeted'

Det Insp Dean Little said the sentence handed out to Watterson should send out a "very strong message" that drug supply in Dumfries and Galloway would not be tolerated.

"This operation was intelligence-led and should serve as a warning to all those considering becoming involved in this type of illegal activity that we are aware who is supplying controlled drugs in our communities and each and every one of these individuals will be targeted," he said.

"When caught they can expect a lengthy jail sentence.

"We are committed to ensuring that Dumfries and Galloway remains a safe place to live and we will continue to work very closely with communities across the region to ensure that drug dealers are identified and relentlessly targeted in order to achieve this."