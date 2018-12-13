Image caption An opening date target in July has been set for the DG One complex

A council leisure centre is on course to reopen more than four-and-a-half years after it shut for major repairs.

The DG One site in Dumfries was closed in October 2014 and an inquiry into construction faults subsequently discovered dozens of issues.

It had originally been hoped the building could be brought back into use in about 18 months.

However, councillors will be told next week it is now on track to reopen to the public on 15 July 2019.

A report to Dumfries and Galloway Council said it was hoped construction work would be complete two weeks before that.

Familiarisation and staff training will start weeks ahead of the scheduled reopening.

The latest update outlines progress on the project so far and says a contingency fund agreed by the council should be sufficient to cover costs.

The total repairs bill will still exceed the original £17m construction price.