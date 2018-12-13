Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Three people were taken to hospital as a result of the crash

Three people have been taken to hospital after a head-on crash on the A75 in southern Scotland.

The accident happened shortly before 07:30 on the Dumfries bypass between the Annan Road and Lockerbie Road roundabouts.

A Mercedes van and Vauxhall Insignia car were involved in the collision.

Two drivers and one passenger were taken to Dumfries Infirmary for treatment. Details of their injuries have not yet been released.

The road at the scene was completely blocked for some time and diversions were put in place.