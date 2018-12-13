South Scotland

Three in hospital after A75 crash near Dumfries

  • 13 December 2018
Crash scene Image copyright Police Scotland
Image caption Three people were taken to hospital as a result of the crash
Presentational white space

Three people have been taken to hospital after a head-on crash on the A75 in southern Scotland.

The accident happened shortly before 07:30 on the Dumfries bypass between the Annan Road and Lockerbie Road roundabouts.

A Mercedes van and Vauxhall Insignia car were involved in the collision.

Two drivers and one passenger were taken to Dumfries Infirmary for treatment. Details of their injuries have not yet been released.

The road at the scene was completely blocked for some time and diversions were put in place.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites