Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption The baby Jesus figure was taken from the nativity scene at some time on Thursday

A figure of the baby Jesus has been stolen from a nativity scene in the south of Scotland.

The incident happened outside the Old Parish Church in Annan at some time on Thursday.

Police said the scene had drawn many "admiring remarks" and had been a "talking point" in the town.

"Whether this has been taken as a prank or out of spite does not matter, it is indeed a crime which will shock the town," a spokesman said.

"It seems that nothing is safe from theft or vandalism nowadays."

Police have urged anyone with information about the "despicable act" to contact them.