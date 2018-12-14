Image caption Pauline Drysdale, left, won the by-election for the Conservatives

The Conservatives have won a by-election for the Dee and Glenkens ward on Dumfries and Galloway Council.

Pauline Drysdale will replace fellow Tory Patsy Gilroy who stood down earlier this year prompting the vote.

She saw off the challenge of Jennifer Blue (UKIP), Laura Moodie (Green), Glen Murray (SNP) and Colin Wyper (Ind).

Labour had nominated Dylan Currie to stand but he had to pull out for personal reasons and the deadline for a replacement had passed.

Ms Drysdale will join the SNP's Dougie Campbell and Independent Jane Maitland in representing the ward on the council.