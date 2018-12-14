South Scotland

Scottish Borders Council advised to raise tax by 3%

  • 14 December 2018
Scottish Borders Council Image copyright Jim Barton

Scottish Borders Council is being recommended to increase its council tax by 3% in April.

A previous indicative budget was based on a 1.5% rise but a report said doubling that could generate an extra £900,000.

It said that the money could be used to help support services and offset any service reductions.

If agreed the move would add about £30 a year to the bill for a band D property.

Scottish Borders Council council tax proposed changes
Band 2018/19 charge 2019/20 proposed charge
A £766.68 £789.68
B £894.46 £921.29
C £1,022.24 £1,052.91
D £1,150.02 £1,184.52
E £1,510.99 £1,556.32
F £1,868.78 £1,924.84
G £2,252.11 £2,319.67
H £2,817.54 £2,902.07

The report said the vast majority of properties in the region - more than 60% - are in bands A to C.

It added that arrangements were in place to protect people on low incomes affected by any increase.

