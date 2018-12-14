Image copyright Scottish Borders Council Image caption The council has purchased the Lowood Estate for more than £9m

An estate purchase near the Borders Railway terminus could help unlock hundreds of jobs, a council has claimed.

Scottish Borders Council has acquired the Lowood Estate near Tweedbank for £9.6m.

It said development of that site and a number of others in the area could bring more than 670 jobs.

Councillor Mark Rowley said there was a "series of opportunities" for "significant development".

The local authority is working with Scottish Enterprise, the Scottish government and the private sector on the plans.

'Significant potential'

Mr Rowley said he looked forward to seeing the developments come to fruition creating "very substantial employment opportunities".

He said by buying the estate the council now controlled a "vital site".

"The development potential of these sites has been hugely boosted by the presence of the Borders Railway," he said.

"By maximising the economic impact of the railway in its current form we strengthen the case for its potential future extension to Hawick and beyond."