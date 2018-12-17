Image copyright Colin Hattersley Image caption The bell will go on display at Moat Brae in Dumfries when it opens next year

The "original" Tinker Bell is set to go on display at Scotland's national centre for children's literature.

The character was represented by a spotlight and the ringing of a small bell when the play of Peter Pan was first staged in London in 1904.

The bell will go on show at Moat Brae in Dumfries - the house which helped inspire JM Barrie to write the story - when it opens next year.

It is being loaned by a descendant of the London theatre's foreman.

Image copyright Peter Pan Moat Brae Trust Image caption A descendant of Elias Elias has loaned the bell to the children's literature centre

Barrie had bought two bells for the purpose on a trip to Switzerland.

Although small, they had a clear and distinctive sound that could be heard in every part of the theatre.

One bell was given to Elias Elias, the theatre's foreman and scene changer, and became a treasured family heirloom.

When one of his descendants discovered that the house which helped to inspire the Peter Pan story was being restored, she offered to loan it to Moat Brae for public display.

Image copyright Colin Hattersley Image caption The bell was sounded and a spotlight used to represent Tinker Bell

Visitors will get the chance to see the bell and hear recordings of it ringing.

Simon Davidson, Moat Brae's centre director, said: "It's quite magical to have the original Tinker Bell here at Moat Brae.

"It's a very special piece of literary and theatrical history and I'm sure people will be charmed to see, and hear, the actual bell which JM Barrie chose to represent a character who came to be loved by generations of children all across the world."