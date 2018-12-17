Image copyright Paul McMullin Image caption Four people remain in hospital after the crash near Moffat over the weekend

Four people have been left in hospital after a crash while Storm Deirdre hit southern Scotland.

The accident happened on the A701 near Moffat at about 18:45 on Saturday.

An Audi A5 heading south was in collision with a Volkswagen Golf travelling in the opposite direction.

A 55-year-old man driving the Audi and his 57-year-old female passenger were seriously hurt. A 25-year-old man and his 20-year-old female passenger in the Volkswagen were also injured.

All four were taken to Dumfries Infirmary where they are still being treated.

'Dashcam footage'

Medical staff said the 57-year-old woman's condition remained "serious".

Sgt Paul Dodds said: "The A701 is one of the main roads which connects the M74 to Dumfries.

"A number of people stopped to assist the injured parties, however, we are still keen to speak to anyone who may have not yet come forward to police, who may for example have dashcam footage, or who saw the cars just prior to the crash."