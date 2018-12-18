'Eagle school' pupils flying high

Image copyright South of Scotland Golden Eagle Project Image caption Hundreds of pupils have taken part in the special eagle schools

Hundreds of pupils in southern Scotland and the Highlands have been attending special "eagle schools".

It is part of a project that has seen young golden eagles relocated from the north to try to boost numbers in Dumfries and Galloway and the Borders.

The children have been learning first hand from experts about the importance of the species.

As well as studying the birds, some of the pupils involved have had the chance to see one close-up.

The project to boost the population of golden eagles in the south of Scotland started earlier this year when three young birds were released at a secret location in the Southern Uplands.

Image copyright South of Scotland Golden Eagle Project Image caption The birds brought south are said to be "thriving in their new habitats"

It hopes to increase numbers in parts of the country where they have become an increasingly rare sight.

Sixteen primary schools in the Highlands, Dumfries and Galloway and the Borders have been studying the project.

Rick Taylor, community outreach officer for the South of Scotland Golden Eagle Project, said: "Earlier this year we transported three golden eagle chicks from the Scottish Highlands to a secret location in the Southern Uplands of Scotland.

"It is thrilling to see these young birds now thriving in their new habitats and fending for themselves.

"Significant community support, including support from local schools, played a vital role in this early success."

Image copyright South of Scotland Golden Eagle Project Image caption It is hoped the birds will become a more familiar sight in the skies above southern Scotland

He said the project workers had to keep building on that and were delighted by the "passion and enthusiasm" of pupils studying the birds.

"It certainly gives us great hope for the future," he added.

"Their involvement and continued enthusiasm will truly help to protect iconic species like golden eagles for generations to come."

Image copyright South of Scotland Golden Eagle Project Image caption Some of the children involved have had the chance to see a golden eagle close-up

Francesca Osowska, Scottish Natural Heritage's chief executive, said it was wonderful to see children studying the birds.

"I remember how fantastic it was the first time I saw a golden eagle," she said.

"The more people who can experience this, the better - and the eagle schools will help to make that happen."