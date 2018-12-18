Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Several lorries are thought to have overturned on the ferry

Emergency services have been called out to a "major incident" on a ferry from Northern Ireland to Scotland after a number of lorries toppled over.

It happened as "extreme weather conditions" affected the service between Larne and Cairnryan.

Police said it was an "ongoing" incident and images from the scene show that a number of vehicles had tipped over on the ferry.

Nobody was hurt but some passengers were stuck in their vehicles.

In a statement, P&O Ferries said an incident had taken place on its ferry, the European Causeway.

"In extreme weather conditions, a number of vehicles have moved position on the decks causing damage onboard," it said.

"All passengers and crew are safely accounted for, there are no reports of injuries and the emergency services are in attendance."

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said it had been called out at about 07:30 to assist with the operation.

It sent four fire engines to the scene in Cairnryan to help with the incident.

Police Scotland said it had been called out after reports of a "number of vehicles" having overturned on the ferry.

"During a choppy sailing, there has been a movement of vehicles on the car deck and this has caused around six vehicles to tip over onto their side," it said in a statement.

"Due to the movement on the deck, there are a number of passengers confined to vehicles.

"We are able to confirm all 52 passengers and 56 crew on board are safe and well and no-one has any injuries."