A van driver is to face trial on a charge of causing a motorcyclist's death in southern Scotland.

Michael Cloy, 47, from Kirkton, was killed in a crash on the A711 Dalbeattie road outside Dumfries in April last year.

James Kiltie, 53, from Dumfries, pleaded not guilty to a charge of causing his death by careless driving.

A trial date has been set down for February at Dumfries Sheriff Court.