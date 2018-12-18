Dumfries van driver denies fatal crash charge
18 December 2018
A van driver is to face trial on a charge of causing a motorcyclist's death in southern Scotland.
Michael Cloy, 47, from Kirkton, was killed in a crash on the A711 Dalbeattie road outside Dumfries in April last year.
James Kiltie, 53, from Dumfries, pleaded not guilty to a charge of causing his death by careless driving.
A trial date has been set down for February at Dumfries Sheriff Court.